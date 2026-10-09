Flick rules out Raphinha for the next two games as Barcelona need to be "careful" with him

Hansi Flick rules out Raphinha for Barcelona as the club need to be "careful" with him

Barcelona winger Raphinha has been ruled out for the club's next two games as the side remains cautious over his fitness.

Raphinha came off at half-time during Brazil’s 4–2 friendly win over Australia on the 29th September as fans grew worried over his potential return to the Barcelona side.

Advertisement Advertisement

His injury is said to be muscle swelling (oedema) in the back of his right thigh, and ahead of the clash against Getafe, Flick revealed that Raphinha will not be risked as to avoid further injury.

“Raphinha does not have an injury… but we have to be careful because last year he had three injuries, as we need to take care of him”.

“He won’t be available tomorrow or against Galatasaray”.

The Brazilian's absence from the starting lineup could open the door for Gabriel Jesus to make his first start for Barcelona alongside Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon in attack.

Jesus has scored two goals in just 41 minutes across four appearances and could prove to be the difference maker on Saturday afternoon.

Raphinha has scored 12 LaLiga goals and 14 in eight matches across all competitions, making him the club's top scorer so far this season, five goals ahead of Yamal.

Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee) and Andreas Christensen (thigh) are also out for Flick and his side who sit top of La Liga after a perfect start to the campaign.

Without Raphinha, Barcelona should still be able to get the job done under Flick against Getafe who Getafe have not managed to beat Barcelona since October 2020.