Hansi Flick updates Barcelona's No.9 plan with Raphinha doubtful for Getafe clash

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has welcomed the majority of his players back from international duty as training starts ahead of a LaLiga home tie with Getafe on October 10th.

The defending Spanish champions have won all seven top-flight games at the start of the 2026/27 season plus opening up in the UEFA Champions League with a 5-1 victory over Feyenoord.

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However, Flick is not without problems, as No.1 Joan Garcia remains sidelined after missing out on Spain duty due to injury, and captain Raphinha was sent home from Brazil's camp as a precaution.

The pair are unlikely to be back in time for Getafe's visit to Catalonia, and Flick will take no risks, as Dominik Livakovic prepares to continue as Garcia's deputy.

The absence of Raphinha is an extra concern - as he's started the season with an outrageous 14 goals across all competitions - butt he's yet to complete a full training session so far this week.

Gabriel Jesus could get the nod to start as his replacement in the No.9 role, in what would be his first start for the club after scoring two goals off the bench so far, with Anthony Gordon and Dani Olmo viewed as Plan B alternatives.