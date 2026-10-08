Barcelona vs Getafe: Confirmed team news as Barcelona aim to continue perfect start

Barcelona welcome Getafe to the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon as manager Hansi Flick seeks yet another win.

Barcelona arrive on a five-match winning run and have opened the season with 31 goals in seven matches while conceding seven under Flick whose commanding a side who look unstoppable at the moment.

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The Spanish giants are top of the table on 21 points, while Getafe sit in 11th after collecting eight points from their opening seven matches of the season.

Barcelona vs Getafe team news

Roony Bardghji (knee) and Andreas Christensen (thigh) are both out for Barcelona, whilst updates on Raphinha should come soon, as Flick speaks to the media this week after he suffered a thigh injury while representing Brazil during the international break.

Getafe meanwhile are without Juanmi (muscle) and Christantus Uche (knee) whilst Abdel Abqar (muscle) and Kiko Femenia (hamstring) face late fitness tests.

Barcelona vs Getafe kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Spotify Camp Nou for a 17:30 kick-off UK time.

Barcelona vs Getafe predicted line-ups

Barcelona :J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon

Getafe: Soria; Garcia, Djene, Romero, Mojica; Martin, Terrats, Gudelj, Francho, Satriano; Unal

Key stats

Getafe have not managed to beat Barcelona since October 2020 and have never beaten them away from home.

Barcelona have won 32 and have lost just four of their previous 46 matches against Getafe in all competitions.

Raphinha leads the league with 12 goals, while Lamine Yamal has 7.

Barcelona have completed 4,664 passes, more than twice Getafe's 2,199.

Barcelona have won the last two, including a 2-0 away win in April 2026.

Barcelona are averaging 4.43 goals per league game, while Getafe are averaging just 0.57.