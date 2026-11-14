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Martin Odegaard breaks silence on Arsenal exit rumours

Martin Odegaard breaks silence on Arsenal exit rumours
Martin Odegaard breaks silence on Arsenal exit rumoursREUTERS

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has responded to rumours he could be on the way out of the club.

Odegaard, 27, has managed to rediscover some form following a disappointing individual 2026-27, scoring five goals and providing one assist in his 17 games so far this season.

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The midfielder has established himself as one of the best in Europe during his six-and-a-half-year spell in North London, but he’s not being linked with a move away.

It’s been reported that Bayern Munich are keen on bringing Odegaard to Bavaria, although they’re yet to make a concrete move.

Odegaard’s current contract with Arsenal is set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Addressing the rumours while on international duty with Norway, Odegaard downplayed the chances of a move away from Arsenal.

"I’m happy and hope I can stay there for a long time to come, but we haven’t started on that yet," the midfielder stated, as quoted by Metro.

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