Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has responded to rumours he could be on the way out of the club.

Odegaard, 27, has managed to rediscover some form following a disappointing individual 2026-27, scoring five goals and providing one assist in his 17 games so far this season.

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The midfielder has established himself as one of the best in Europe during his six-and-a-half-year spell in North London, but he’s not being linked with a move away.

It’s been reported that Bayern Munich are keen on bringing Odegaard to Bavaria, although they’re yet to make a concrete move.

Odegaard’s current contract with Arsenal is set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Addressing the rumours while on international duty with Norway, Odegaard downplayed the chances of a move away from Arsenal.

"I’m happy and hope I can stay there for a long time to come, but we haven’t started on that yet," the midfielder stated, as quoted by Metro.