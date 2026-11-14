Odegaard, 27, has managed to rediscover some form following a disappointing individual 2026-27, scoring five goals and providing one assist in his 17 games so far this season.
The midfielder has established himself as one of the best in Europe during his six-and-a-half-year spell in North London, but he’s not being linked with a move away.
It’s been reported that Bayern Munich are keen on bringing Odegaard to Bavaria, although they’re yet to make a concrete move.
Odegaard’s current contract with Arsenal is set to expire in the summer of 2028.
Addressing the rumours while on international duty with Norway, Odegaard downplayed the chances of a move away from Arsenal.
"I’m happy and hope I can stay there for a long time to come, but we haven’t started on that yet," the midfielder stated, as quoted by Metro.