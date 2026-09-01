Flashscore sources: Arsenal face Fofana price-tag dilemma on deadline day

Arsenal face a busy deadline day, with the club facing a series of decisions that will finally determine the shape of their attack.

In a dream world, Arsenal would land two new forward players before the window closes. A realistic target is Malick Fofana, whose name has been on the club's radar throughout the summer. A dream signing is Julian Alvarez.

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Arsenal have already explored moves for the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Morgan Rogers without success, but Fofana could finally be the player who arrives, as Arsenal seek more edge in attack.

The situation with Fofana is expected to become clearer Tuesday morning, with Arsenal keen to strengthen despite making a perfect start to their title defence - winning both games without conceding.

But the pricing of Fofana is going to be key. The Gunners want a good value deal and are locked in negotiations with Lyon, who value Fofana at €40 million.

Atletico Madrid forward Alvarez has been holding out for a move to Barcelona and has reservations about returning to England after his spell with Manchester City. That makes an Arsenal move a major stretch, although City have also considered the possibility of bringing him back to the Premier League if he was open to it.

The club also have departures to deal with.

Among them is Gabriel Martinelli is expected to complete a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, with a £60m agreement viewed as good business by Arsenal's recruitment staff. Fofana would effectively be his successor, giving Arsenal a younger option to develop into an elite forward.

Ethan Nwaneri may also leave, with Borussia Dortmund looking into a deal for the 19-year-old, while Gabriel Jesus has landed in Barcelona ahead of his move.

All three departures have been anticipated, and Arsenal are moving definitively toward building a squad model that is ruthless and keeps progressing.

Arsenal have no need to panic in the market given their perfect start. They believe the decisions they are faced with today are well managed moments that will ensure they are even better equipped for the season ahead.