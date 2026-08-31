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Arsenal considering move for Lyon ace Malick Fofana

Arsenal considering move for Lyon ace Malick Fofana
Arsenal considering move for Lyon ace Malick FofanaREUTERS

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

Fofana, 21, was really coming into his own when a serious ankle injury cut his 2025-26 short, leaving him sidelined for around six months.

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The Belgian has since returned to fitness and is once again pulling the string for Lyon, scoring twice in his six appearances so far this season.

According to journalist Fabrice Hakins, reigning Premier League champions Arsenal are now considering a move for Fofana.

It’s understood Mikel Arteta’s side are pushing for a new left winger having already missed out on Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior, and Bradley Barcola.

Fofana is incredibly keen on the move, with Lyon in desperate need to sell in order to balance the books following their failure to reach the Champions League league phase.

Crystal Palace were close to reaching an agreement for the winger, but Fofana had no interest in moving to Selhurst Park.

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Premier LeagueMalick FofanaLyonArsenalLigue 1Football transfers

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