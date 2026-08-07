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Sharpe says Carrick will be "expecting to win something" with Man Utd next season

Sharpe says Carrick will be "expecting to win something" with Man Utd next season
Sharpe says Carrick will be "expecting to win something" with Man Utd next seasonČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Godfrey Pitt

Manchester United legend Lee Sharpe has told manager Michael Carrick that the club should always be aiming for silverware.

Manchester United’s last major trophy was the 2023/24 FA Cup, almost 3 years ago as the side beat Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. 

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Last season, after Carrick took over, United finished 3rd in the Premier League and secured Champions League football for the campaign ahead. 

United are far from the favourites for the title, but they have a chance in the domestic cups as well as the Champions League if they can find balance in their squad. 

Man Utd should always compete for trophies

Speaking to GOAL via NetBet, Sharpe believes the Red Devils should be competing for silverware every season as that is exactly what fans expect. 

“Absolutely. He's at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, so if you're not winning things at the end of every season, then there's definitely questions asked and pressure to be mounted. 

 “I think he'll be expecting to win something. I think the fans will. I think the board will. There's no hiding it. You have to win everything and win something every year. That just goes with the territory.” 

Should Carrick copy Ferguson?

When asked to pick out the most important traits that Carrick must take from Sir Alex Ferguson, Sharpe said that every game must be fought for. 

“I don't know if Michael needs to take anything from Alex Ferguson. 

“I think you should learn from managers you've played under and take little bits from them, but certainly the winning mentality from Sir Alex. He wanted to win every game, no matter whether it was home or away, if it was a tough game or an easy game, every game needed to be won and I think Michael's the same as that.” 

After taking over from former manager Ruben Amorim, Carrick now has a mammoth task as he tries to turn United into trophy winners once more after a two year dry spell. 

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Champions LeagueMichael CarrickAlex FergusonAnthony GordonManchester UnitedPremier League

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