FC Midtjylland earn first home win against Brondby in over two years to remain unbeaten

FC Midtjylland on Monday night secured their first win at home against Brondby in over two years by defeating the Copenhagen-side 4-1 and move into second spot in the Danish Superliga standings.

FC Midtjylland’s energetic and physical style was on full display on Monday evening in a commanding 4-1 victory over Brondby. The gap between the two teams was particularly evident in the first half, during which FC Midtjylland quickly established a lead.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rasmus Nissen Kristensen scored the opening goal after just 45 seconds, paving the way for a comfortable home win in Herning.

The team from Central Jutland remains unbeaten after eight rounds of the Superliga. Midtjylland's 18 points put them in second place, three points behind league leaders FC Copenhagen.

After a strong start to the season, Brondby has lost three consecutive matches and now sit in fifth place. Spectators at the MCH Arena had planned to boycott the atmosphere for the first 15 minutes of the match in protest against Monday games, but the home fans could not contain their excitement after just 45 seconds.

The ball fell to Nissen Kristensen following a long throw-in, and the captain emphatically smashed it home with his right foot. Brondby was rattled by the early blow and was denied the composure needed to settle into the match by the energetic home side.

FC Midtjylland - Brondby - Player Ratings Flashare

FC Midtjylland pinned the visitors back and extended their lead to 2-0 when Cho Gue-sung set up Stanley Iheanacho, and the Nigerian responded with a precise finish past Patrick Pentz. FC Midtjylland deservedly went into the break with a two-goal lead, and the only real downside was that the summer’s expensive signing, David Martinez, limped off the pitch with an injury during the match.

Brondby improved when coach Thomas Norgaard sent on Olti Hyseni and Marcus Younis at the start of the second half, and the visitors were rewarded with 20 minutes remaining when Mads Frokjaer found Max Ejdum, who practically bundled the ball into the net to pull one back.

Despite the lead being narrowed, FC Midtjylland kept attacking and with fifteen minutes left, the decisive moment arrived. The ball fell to Cho, who was fortunate with his finish as it deflected off a couple of Brondby players before ending up in the net past Pentz.

In the closing minutes, the result turned into a resounding victory when Magnus Jensen—somewhat uncharacteristically—curled the ball into the top corner.

Brondby’s misery was compounded when Bartosz Slisz was shown a red card and now faces suspension.