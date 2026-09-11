Copenhagen extend winning run to strengthen lead in Superliga

FC Copenhagen could celebrate their fourth successive win in the Danish Superliga on Friday evening at the Parken Stadium

FC Copenhagen on Friday evening extended their lead at the top of the Danish Superliga table when they cruised past AC Horsens with a comfortable 2-0 win at the Parken Stadium.

With their fourth consecutive Superliga victory, FC Copenhagen have firmly established themselves in first place. On Friday evening, the home side secured a 2–0 win against newly promoted AC Horsens in front of 26,172 spectators at Parken.

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With this victory, Bo Svensson's outfit top the table with 21 points from eight matches—seven of which they have won. FC Midtjylland sit in second place with 15 points from one game less.

AC Horsens are positioned mid-table with ten points from eight matches; having beaten OB, Lyngby, and Sonderjyske, they can still consider their start to the season a success.

With a bit more clinical finishing, Horsens could have made the match more competitive than it ultimately was. FC Copenhagen got off to a dream start when defender Felix Beijmo put the home team ahead 1–0 after just seven minutes.

FC Copenhagen - AC Horsens - Player Ratings Flashare

Beijmo, playing at right-back, capitalized on some passive defending by Horsens to score the opening goal.

After the goal, Horsens gradually began to find their feet, and visiting attacker Yamirou Ouorou tested Copenhagen goalkeeper Diant Ramaj, who pulled off a fine save.

FC Copenhagen’s performance was neither spectacular nor dazzling, but Horsens lacked the quality to punish the home side.

Four minutes into the second half, the home side doubled their lead when striker Viktor Dadason produced a fine solo effort, firing a low shot into the net to make it 2–0.

16-year-old midfielder Marvin Nasnas, who had come on for FC Copenhagen at the start of the second half, came close to adding another goal, but Horsens goalkeeper Matej Delac saved the attempt. Horsens had sporadic attempts, but the visiting team failed to score the goal that could have made the end of the game interesting.

In the 79th minute, the home side handed a debut to midfielder Hunor Nemeth, who helped see out the victory during the final fifteen minutes.