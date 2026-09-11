Gabriel Pereira heads home to Brazil in Vasco loan switch

Gabriel Pereira will travel home to Brazil to play for Vasco da Gama, who have signed the Brazilian defender on loan with an obligation to buy.

After nine goals and 98 games, Pereira departs F.C. Copenhagen to continue his career in Rio de Janeiro.

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The Brazilian centre-back joined FC Copenhagen from Portuguese club Gil Vicente in 2024 and won both the Danish championship and cup in his first season in Copenhagen. He also represented the Lions in the UEFA Champions League.

After several great European experiences, Pereira now wants to move his family back to Brazil, and Club Director of Football Kristjaan Speakman thanks him for his efforts in the white shirt.

"Gabriel is, on his best day, a player who has set a high standard for FC Copenhagen," says Speakman.

"As a team and a club, we have benefited greatly from his time with us. The timing of the transfer is far from ideal, and it was a topic that Bo and I discussed in detail. Ultimately, we felt that this was the best outcome given the context. At the same time, we believe that we have a strong defensive line, both in terms of players and structure."

After two years in Copenhagen, Pereira is returning home to Brazil – something the 26-year-old defender is looking forward to.

"I have had so many great experiences in a very short time at FC Copenhagen, and I have enjoyed every moment," says Pereira.

"The way you have welcomed me and my family has been fantastic. I have made friends for life here, and I would like to say a huge thank you to all my teammates, coaches, staff and the fans who have supported us every step of the way.