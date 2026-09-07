Nordsjaelland and Midtjylland share spoils in thrilling draw

Mike Tullberg's temper often flared during the clash in Herning

FC Nordsjaelland and FC Midtjylland on Monday night shared the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw in Herning.

After an hour-long, soporific performance at the MCH Arena, both FC Midtjylland and the visiting FC Nordsjaelland woke up in a dynamic and entertaining finale.

Advertisement Advertisement

The visitors took the lead twice, but the home side managed to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw during the seventh round of the Superliga.

This leaves FC Midtjylland in second place in the standings with 15 points, while FC Nordsjaelland follows close behind with 14 points.

In a first half that was underwhelming in terms of play from both sides in Herning, it was the home team that showed the most ambition and intent.

Returning player Victor Nelsson slotted into central defense, bringing the kind of toughness that might otherwise have been missing in the absence of captain Tobias Salquist.

FC Midtjylland - FC Nordsjaelland - Player Ratings Flashare

For a long time, the second half looked set to follow the same pattern. FC Midtjylland did improve slightly, though the visitors appeared intent on draining as much pace out of the game as possible.

A goal was needed to open up the match, and it came from perhaps the most unexpected source imaginable.

A deflected cross caught the entire Midtjylland defense off guard, allowing Mark Brink to come charging in and easily head the visitors into the lead. It was his first goal in his 71st appearance for the Farum-based club.

That ignited the match. The final half-hour more than made up for the first hour of scrappy duels and lost possession. The home side upped the tempo, and it paid off in the 72nd minute. Friday Etim finished off excellent build-up play by substitute Stanley Iheanacho at the near post.

The home side had barely finished celebrating when Elias Olafsson parried a cross straight into the path of Hjalte Boe Rasmussen, who easily tapped in the rebound to make it 2–1.

Mike Tullberg had to push for the attack once more, and the breakthrough came via one of the team's trademarks: a long throw-in.

Substitute Mileta Rajovic flicked the ball on, allowing centre-back Martin Erlic to head home the equalizer in the 86th minute.