EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal confident Madueke will be a successful signing

Noni Madueke’s transfer to Arsenal has become one of the most divisive moves of the summer. Yet, inside the club, there is quiet confidence in their recruitment process.

It has been a strange week in the world of Arsenal, as what might have been a routine deal has stirred unrest among sections of the fanbase.

Advertisement Advertisement

Online campaigns have urged the club to walk away from the signing, with over 5,000 people adding their names to a petition under the hashtag #NoToMadueke. Murals outside the Emirates have even been defaced with “Arteta Out” scrawled in protest.

But Arsenal have pursued Madueke with a clear purpose.

Backroom staff identified the need for a reliable alternative to Bukayo Saka - someone who could rotate in without a significant drop in performance level.

Arsenal have also been seeking players who offer a threat in transition and Madueke’s explosive pace and style of play fits the brief.

He adds something different to their attacking options, with the capacity to unsettle defences both on the break and in tight spaces. Additionally, there is a feeling that he will be able to become a player who can be used in multiple positions.

Madueke's 24/25 Premier League stats Flashscore

On Monday, he was undergoing a medical while Arsenal and Chelsea finalised the legal elements of the deal.

Concerns around the transfer are not without context. Madueke has had some high-profile moments that raised questions about his discipline and decision-making. Last year, he clashed with teammate Cole Palmer during a penalty incident, ignoring the team’s designated penalty taker and sparking criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Later, an Instagram post from Madueke referring to Wolverhampton in derogatory terms went viral. Additionally Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca made a point of publicly questioning his work rate.

These incidents are among elements to have helped build a narrative that Madueke could be a negative influence. Within football circles, there are some figures that paint him as someone who could be difficult to manage - and the fact he is joining for almost £50million has made fans wonder whether he is really worth the fuss.

But figures closer to him offer a very different perspective.

People who know Madueke from Chelsea claim he is not the player being described publicly. Others talk about him as being kind, funny and intelligent. In football terms, he is also laser-focused on improving himself.

Madueke has been working behind the scenes to address flaws in his game and grow professionally.

Arsenal are known for their stringent background checks, and sources have described how they believe the public perception has been exaggerated and that the player is misunderstood.

They do not believe the negative online vibe will be mirrored inside Emirates Stadium when he is wearing Arsenal colours.

Madueke is also the victim of bad timing in terms of Arsenal prioritising their move for him.

Had he arrived later in the window, after more high-profile signings, there is a feeling that the reaction might have been softer. Talks remain ongoing with other targets, including Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres. If such significant arrivals are announced, Madueke will be allowed a little more space to find his feet.

While many expect him to be a squad player, Madueke will be determined to show he can be more.