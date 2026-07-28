EXCLUSIVE: 17-year-old sensation Guram's agent talks future amid Arsenal & Chelsea interest

In an exclusive interview with Flashscore, top football agent Vadim Shablii discussed clients Adam Guram, Vitali Mykolenko and Yehor Yarmolyuk, the approach he takes in helping young talents reach the top, and the current landscape in football on the whole.

Playing for Premier League sides Everton and Brentford, Mykolenko and Yarmolyuk have reached the top of the game, and another of Shablii's clients may be about to do so, with 17-year-old Hajduk Split attacking midfielder Guram being linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Advertisement Advertisement

The agent shared his thoughts on the Ukrainian wonderkid's future and more.

Despite the fact that he's yet to play a full season of senior football, Adam Guram is already being linked with some of the world's biggest clubs. What do you think they see in him? What makes him so special?

"I think, first of all, clubs can see his potential. Adam is a very young player, but even now he has a good understanding of the game, strong technical qualities and the right attitude to work. He always wants to learn and improve.

"Of course, he still has a lot to go through and a lot to learn. I think the most important thing now is not to rush things and give him the opportunity to develop step by step."

As teenage sensations like Guram have less experience and perhaps less knowledge of the footballing world themselves, would you say your own advice and guidance is more important than it is with more experienced players?

"When a player is very young, our role is not only to manage his career, but also to help him deal with different situations that he is facing for the first time.

"Young players have their first professional contract ahead of them, interest from big clubs, media attention, and many other things that can have a big impact on their careers. That is why it is very important to have people around them whom they trust and who can give them honest and right advice.

"Our job is to support him, give objective advice, and help him make decisions that will be good for his development in the long term."

Do you worry about the pressure that he could be under if he does make a big move so early in his career?

"A big transfer at such a young age is a serious step. It can bring new opportunities, but also additional pressure. So for us, it is not just about finding a big club. We need to understand whether this is the right step for Adam at this particular moment. We have to look at more than just the level of the team. We also need to consider playing time, the coach, and the opportunities for further development.

"Adam made his first-team debut for Hajduk Split at just 17 years old, and that says a lot. Especially, it shows that he is already mentally ready to play at the senior level."

Guram's stats in the final match of the 25/26 season Flashscore

For such young players, do you generally have a preference between them immediately joining one of the top clubs' academies or getting first-team experience at a lower level first?

"There is no one right answer or approach for every player. It is very individual and depends on the player himself, his character, and his situation.

"We all know the example of Yehor Yarmolyuk. Before becoming part of Brentford’s first team, he spent a season playing for their unique Brentford B project, where he had the opportunity to test himself physically in friendly games against senior teams. For some players, moving to the academy of a top club can be a great step because they have excellent facilities, strong coaches and a high level of competition. For another player, it may be much more important to play regularly for the first team and gain experience in senior football.

"For me, the most important thing is that a young player is in the right environment, where he can get regular playing time and continue to develop."

Do you feel much pressure yourself to help your players make the right moves?

Of course, there is always a sense of responsibility. When you work with a young player, you understand that the decisions made today can affect his career for many years. But I would not call it pressure. I would say it is a big responsibility.

"Our job is to collect all the necessary information, look at the situation from every angle, and give the player honest and objective advice. At the same time, the final decision should always be made together with the player and his family."

Chelsea, for example, often offer extremely long contracts to young players, lasting as long as eight years. How valuable and appealing is this?

"A long-term contract, especially with a club of this level, can of course be very attractive for a young player. It shows that the club sees a lot of potential in him and is ready to invest in his development for the long term.

"But I don’t think the length of the contract itself should be the main factor when making a decision. For a young player, it is much more important to understand what role the club sees for him, what opportunities he will have to develop, and how much playing time he can get."

Yarmolyuk has become a real success at Brentford. What lessons can be taken from his journey?

Yarmolyuk's career so far Flashscore

"He came to England at a very young age, from a different football environment, and he needed time to adapt to a new country, a new language, and a completely different level of football. We spoke a lot, and I tried to support him as much as possible and help with the things outside football, so that he could fully focus on the most important thing, which is football.

"Step by step, he went through his journey. First, he gained experience with Brentford B, then he started training and playing with the first team, and gradually became an important part of a Premier League team.

"The main lesson from his story is that a young player should not rush. It is important to find the right club that knows how to work with young players, trust the process, and keep working on yourself every day."

Another of your players, Vitali Mykolenko, signed a new deal with Everton just last month; was that a straightforward decision?

"Any new contract is the result of serious discussions. But in Vitalii’s case, we had a good understanding of the situation and his relationship with the club. He has been playing in the Premier League for several years, knows Everton very well and feels comfortable at the club.

"It was important for us to understand that the club really counted on him and saw him as part of their long-term project. In the end, we felt that continuing the relationship was the right decision for everyone."

What are your thoughts on the Premier League beginning to dominate the transfer market due to the superior budgets of the English clubs? Do you think it's good for players and football in general that there's such a strong league, or would it be better if the landscape was more balanced and competitive?

"The Premier League certainly has a special place in world football today, and the financial power of English clubs gives them a big advantage in the transfer market. For players, this creates additional opportunities. They can develop in one of the strongest and most competitive leagues in the world.

"But I think it is important for football as a whole to keep a certain balance. Healthy competition between different leagues and clubs makes football more interesting and stronger.

"At the same time, I don’t see anything wrong with the Premier League being so attractive today. It is the result of a lot of hard work by the clubs, the league itself and the huge interest in English football around the world."