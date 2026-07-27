Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Al Hilal target Everton star Iliman Ndiaye as negotiations begin this week

Al Hilal target Everton star Iliman Ndiaye despite as negotiations begin this week
Al Hilal target Everton star Iliman Ndiaye despite as negotiations begin this weekČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Jessica Hornby

Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye could be set to depart this summer as Al-Hilal swoop in.

The 25-year-old still has three years remaining on his contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium but after an impressive World Cup campaign for Senegal which saw him score once and adding two assists, Al-Hilal are keen on the forward. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that Ndiaye is open to the move as discussions begin this week over the financial side of the deal. 

"Negotiations at early stages but Al Hilal want one more star after Summerville and Iliman is high on the shortlist.

"Deal depends on #EFC as player side open to initial discussions."

Al-Hilal are believed to be determined to add another star this summer after agreeing a deal with West Ham United for Crysencio Summerville in a £68M deal that may help the Hammers bounce back to Premier League next season. 

Manchester United and Aston Villa have also been linked with the winger but no solid talks have taken place between the Premier League rivals who are watching on as Al-Hilal make their move. 

In 32 league appearances last season, Ndiaye picked up 6 goals and 3 assists, and he remains one of Everton’s most important players under manager David Moyes heading into the new campaign. 

Interest from Saudi Arabia comes shortly after Ndiaye spoke publicly about his ambition to play Champions League football, something Everton are unlikely to offer him over the coming years. 

Al-Hilal also cannot offer him Champions League football, but they can significantly boost his wages in what will be a very temping move. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueIliman NdiayeCrysencio SummervilleEvertonWest HamSaudi Professional LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Saudi side Al Hilal open talks to sign Everton ace Iliman Ndiaye

A look at every Premier League and top European club kit for the 2026/27 season

Analysis: Summerville's move to the Saudi Pro League could be destined to end in tears