Chelsea weigh move for Brentford midfield veteran Henderson

Chelsea have reportedly expressed an interest in signing veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson from Brentford as they look to add experience to their squad.

The 36-year-old joined the Bees on a free transfer from Ajax 12 months ago and impressed during his debut season.

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Henderson made 32 Premier League appearances last term and was also included in England’s World Cup squad.

He featured once as a substitute before suffering a broken arm while celebrating the Three Lions’ last-16 victory over Mexico.

The former Liverpool captain has one year remaining on his Brentford contract, but the club are reportedly willing to allow him to leave for free this summer.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in Brighton striker Danny Welbeck as they consider further experienced additions to their squad.