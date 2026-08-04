Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Ex-Premier League official Anthony Taylor joins Turkish refereeing committee

Anthony Taylor officiating during the World Cup
Anthony Taylor officiating during the World CupKai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

Former Premier League and World Cup ⁠referee Anthony Taylor has joined the Turkish Central Refereeing Committee ‌as director of elite refereeing, the ‌organisation said on Tuesday.

Taylor ‌retired last month following a ‌22-year career spanning 831 matches. The ‌47-year-old's final refereeing assignment was the Portugal v Spain World Cup ‌round-of-16 game in Dallas ⁠last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Having ‌officiated at the highest levels of ​domestic and international football, I welcome the opportunity to ​bring that experience to a role focused on the strategic and ⁠technical ​development of elite refereeing in Turkey," Taylor said in a statement.

"I will work with colleagues across the ‌Federation to support the continued development of its match officials and strengthen the wider refereeing programme, in line with UEFA and FIFA standards."

Taylor is the latest former English top-flight referee to move abroad after retirement, ‌following Howard Webb and Mark ​Clattenburg, who both held senior ‌refereeing roles in Saudi Arabia.

Taylor spent 16 seasons refereeing in the Premier League, overseeing 432 matches in England's ⁠top flight.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSuper Lig

Related Articles

Galatasaray's Osimhen could be the perfect summer signing for Tottenham

Trabzonspor president speaks on Salah rumours: Who wouldn't want a player of his calibre?

Trabzonspor set to hijack deal for Mohamed Salah in crushing blow for Besiktas