Ex-Premier League official Anthony Taylor joins Turkish refereeing committee

Taylor retired last month following a 22-year career spanning 831 matches. The 47-year-old's final refereeing assignment was the Portugal v Spain World Cup round-of-16 game in Dallas last month.
"Having officiated at the highest levels of domestic and international football, I welcome the opportunity to bring that experience to a role focused on the strategic and technical development of elite refereeing in Turkey," Taylor said in a statement.
"I will work with colleagues across the Federation to support the continued development of its match officials and strengthen the wider refereeing programme, in line with UEFA and FIFA standards."
Taylor is the latest former English top-flight referee to move abroad after retirement, following Howard Webb and Mark Clattenburg, who both held senior refereeing roles in Saudi Arabia.
Taylor spent 16 seasons refereeing in the Premier League, overseeing 432 matches in England's top flight.