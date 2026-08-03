Galatasaray's Osimhen could be the perfect summer signing for Tottenham

It's been quite the summer already for Tottenham Hotspur.

After surviving relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the 2025/26 season, the summer transfer window needed to be one in which the Spurs board went 'all in' for new manager Roberto De Zerbi, if for no other reason than to ensure that such an awful campaign wasn't repeated any time soon.

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Great transfer window so far for Tottenham

With a few weeks until the start of the new season, it's safe to say that they've done just that, with the Lilywhites already having recruited Mateus Fernandes from West Ham, Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Hove Albion, Andrew Robertson from Liverpool, Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth, and Martin Dubravka from Burnley.

A handful of players have left, including Luka Vuskovic, Radu Dragusin and Yves Bissouma, whilst Joao Palhinha and Randal Kolo Muani's loan moves ended.

If that weren't enough transfer business for one window, it now appears that De Zerbi has targeted Galatasaray hit-man Victor Osimhen.

Reports suggest that there have been no club-to-club discussions as of now, though it's understood that the North Londoners have been in contact with the player's representatives, and personal terms are not thought to be a problem.

Osimhen to replace Richarlison?

Tottenham's interest would suggest that De Zerbi either doesn't have Richarlison or Dominic Solanke in his plans, or, at best, one or the other would be a back-up striker to the Nigerian, with the other player moved on before the transfer window ends.

With a transfer fee of anywhere between £55m and £65m being touted, that wouldn't appear to be beyond Spurs, particularly if they were to recoup some more money in sales.

But what exactly would the striker, whom Nigeria manager Eric Chelle has said is 'the best in the world,' bring to the Premier League club?

Since signing for the Turkish Super Lig side, he has plundered an astonishing 59 goals in 74 games in all competitions, whilst also assisting 14 more.

73 goal contributions in 74 matches

73 goal contributions in 74 matches really is an outstanding return, and at 27 years of age, Osimhen could now be considered to be in the prime of his football career.

13 of those goals have been scored with his head, indicating his all-round striking prowess, and given he's also hit the woodwork six times, he could conceivably have had 65 goals in 74 games had Lady Luck been on his side. That's an elite-level offering in anyone's book.

It's also worth considering how rapid he is. During his time with Galatasaray, Osimhen has made 29 fast breaks, and with De Zerbi liking to play more vertically and getting the ball into the front man as quickly as possible, that pace would be a real asset for the North Londoners.

His shot accuracy in the past two seasons has never dropped below 47.06%, and has gone as high as 69.44%, whilst his shot conversion rate has hovered between 12.24% and 31.25%.

100% success from the spot

On 12 occasions, he's scored a brace, has successfully dispatched all 13 penalties he's taken, and has converted up to 57.14% of the big chances that have come his way.

A player who also clearly loves the physical side of the game, too, he's rarely outmuscled in a challenge, winning the majority of his 344 aerial duels and 372 of the 707 ground one-on-ones he attempted.

139 ball recoveries evidence that he's no slouch when it comes to defensive attributes either, and though he's only contested 32 tackles in two seasons, he has won 21 of them, giving him a tremendous recent success rate of 71.43%.

He could perhaps rein in his exuberance a little, as earning 19 yellow cards in two seasons could be said to be a little excessive for a striker who generally steers clear of trouble.

A deal is still a long way off

Although taking away that edge from the Nigerian may have the opposite effect to that which Tottenham would intend, of course.

Any deal is still a long way from being done at this stage, and there will likely be a multitude of hurdles to jump over before any deal can be signed off.

However, it's perfectly reasonable that Spurs are interested in a player who could really make a huge difference to their front line, just when they need it the most.