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Man City plot raid for £70 million rated Enzo Maresca Chelsea favourite

Man City plot raid for £70 million rated Enzo Maresca Chelsea favourite
Man City plot raid for £70 million rated Enzo Maresca Chelsea favouriteREUTERS

Man City are reportedly plotting a £70 million raid for Chelsea's Pedro Neto at the behest of new manager Enzo Maresca.

Maresca, 46, is the man tasked with filling Pep Guardiola’s enormous boots at Man City, joining on a three-year contract.

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According to The Sun, Maresca is wasting no time in shaping his new side in his image and is looking to sign Chelsea’s Neto, 26.

It’s understood that Chelsea value Neto, a winger with plenty of Premier League and international experience, at £70 million.

Chelsea aren’t under any pressure to sell the Portugal international, and would like to keep him, but should their valuation be met, a deal could happen.

City will face some competition to sign Neto, however. Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan are interested, but the finances could prove to be a major stumbling block for the Italian side. 

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Premier LeagueEnzo MarescaPedro NetoChelseaManchester CityFootball transfers