Ex-Man United star Darren Fletcher watches on as twins star in academy thrashing

Alex Roberts
Darren Fletcher - Manchester United
Darren Fletcher - Manchester UnitedProfimedia
Darren Fletcher watched on as his two sons, Jack and Tyler starred in Man United Academy's comprehensive 5-1 win over West Brom on Friday.

Former Manchester United midfielder turned first-team coach Darren Fletcher was in attendance as Tyler, 17, assisted both of his brother Jack’s, also 17, goals which took their side 5-0 up against West Brom just ahead of half-time.

Jack Fletcher extended United’s lead in the 41st minute with a first-time finish, set up by his brother. The young midfielder struck again just three minutes later, scoring his second of the night with another first-time finish from Tyler’s pass.

Neither youngster has made an appearance for the first team, but Jack was named in the first-team squad as Ruben Amorim’s side secured qualification to the Europa League quarterfinals with a 4-1 win over Spanish side Real Sociedad.

Amorim’s side will travel to high-flying Nottingham Forest after the international break having drawn three and won two of their last five games across all competitions.

