Rooney on Man Utd defender Heaven: He doesn't look like he is playing with pressure

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has spoken on young defender Ayden Heaven who impressed against Leicester City this weekend.

Heaven was handed his full Premier League debut at the King Power Stadium in United’s 3-0 win over the Foxes which came just days after his full debut against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. The young defender however suffered a serious-looking injury which saw him carried off by a stretcher.

Rooney spoke on Match of the Day after the game about Heaven’s performance before the injury and made comparisons to his time at the club where pressure can often kill talent who are not up to top-level football.

"Obviously, it is a huge football club, but at this time now where it is not maybe going right, to come in and play for Manchester United at 18, it is a lot of pressure.

"Those expectations are on you from the first minute. But I think in the games he has played, I think he has been fantastic.

"I came in as an 18-year-old at Manchester United and you do feel that pressure. But to come in as a center-back, which is a position where you cannot afford to make mistakes as you get punished, it is very difficult.

"But he looks like he has been there for years - and that is the biggest compliment I can give him."

Heaven joined United from Arsenal at the start of February in a £1M deal in January which is looking like a bargain considering his recent form. Rooney out these performances down to how he is used to the pressure that comes with playing for such a huge club who demands the best from any player no matter their age.

"He has come in from Arsenal so he knows what it is like to be at a big club; I think that will have helped him," Rooney added.

"He doesn't look like he is playing with pressure, he looks calm, he's composed, he gives them good balance with his left foot, he looks quick and he looks like he likes defending. I think he is a real coup for Manchester United."