Everton put up for sale! The Friedkin Group "open to full sale" in shock move

The Friedkin Group (TFG) are open to selling Everton as they seek investment in the side.

Back in December 2024, the American group TFG, led by billionaire Dan Friedkin, acquired the club from Farhad Moshiri in a deal that ultimately gave it a 98.8% stake.

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The deal was reported to be worth over £400M, although the exact final purchase price was not publicly confirmed.

As per The Athletic's David Ornstein, TFG is only open to selling full control of Everton if it is convinced the new owner is the right person or group to take the club to the next level.

Everton fans have become increasingly unhappy with TFG due to a disconnect with the owners, poor transfer decisions such as selling Harrison Armstrong to Nottingham Forest in the summer as well as a lack of investment in the squad.

The Toffees currently sit 7th in the Premier League table after finishing 13th last season. Little progress has been made at the club who have been without European football for almost a decade and a league title for 39 years.

Everton last won a major trophy in the 1994-1995 season, 31 years ago, and the side have been stagnant ever since despite their impressive history. TFG are clearly keen to push the club forward, even if it isn't them at the helm.

Everton's statement

The club released a statement on Friday morning confirming the news, stating:

"The Friedkin Group is exploring new investment options for Everton Football Club, including the potential sale of a controlling interest.

"When TFG became custodians of Everton, the Club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch. The immediate priority was to provide the stability, investment and support needed to secure the Club’s future, including helping to bring the long-promised stadium to completion for its deserving supporters.

"With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for Everton. We will only entertain interest from parties who we strongly believe will be the right stewards to take the Club forward and build on the momentum that has been established.

"Throughout this process, TFG’s focus will remain unchanged. We will support the Club in all ways necessary to achieve success on the pitch and will continue efforts to make a positive difference in the communities the Club serves.

"TFG and the Club will not be commenting further while this work is under way. Moelis & Company has been retained by TFG."