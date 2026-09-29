Pochettino says "no type of punishment" will "repair" the Premier League after 114 charges

USMNT head coach and former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken on Manchester City's 114 charges.

Manchester City have reportedly been found guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial regulations on 114 of 115 charges, a decision that could see the side stripped of their titles or kicked from the first division.

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City are expected to appeal the decision and their position is unchanged from February 2023 as they deny any wrongdoing.

As the process continues, there is no denying that the trophies won during the period between 2009 and 2018 are tainted as former players call for their titles to be taken away.

Pochettino says there is no sporting justice

Now, Pochettino has become the latest figure to speak on the situation as he revealed that he believes that the Premier League will never recover from such injustice.

"It's very difficult when out of 115 charges you are found guilty of 114 to know what the punishment should be to make it fair. Because there are other clubs like Nottingham Forest or Everton that broke rules and received different sanctions, whether point deductions or fines. It's a very difficult situation that causes astonishment given the magnitude of the verdict. And it's also fair to ask where the controls were for the rules to be broken like that. That's what catches my attention the most.

"It's a very sad situation because what was already achieved and celebrated maybe wasn't real, and what wasn't so good could have been better. We have lived through a period where sporting justice did not exist. If the charges are proven, it's very difficult to repair what happened. I hope that at least it serves to ensure equality exists in the future."

He continued: "If it's true that they broke 114 rules, we have lived through a period of deceit. No type of punishment will make it possible to repair what was done, and the Premier League's controls are severely damaged.

"I said at the time, regarding Chelsea's situation when we fought for the title with them while I was at Tottenham, that they were better because they got more points, but by breaking rules. How do you repair that?"

Premier League clubs are seeking legal advice about compensation relating to the charges whilst City chairman Al Mubarak stated that the process could still take years to complete.