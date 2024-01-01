Erik ten Hag ready to give Sancho another chance ahead of new season

Erik ten Hag ready to give Sancho another chance ahead of new season

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has offered Jadon Sancho the chance at redemption.

The winger is back in the United squad for per-season and is available for selection.

Advertisement Advertisement

The two fell out last season, leading to Sancho going to Borussia Dortmund on loan for the second half of the campaign.

"As we said, we draw the line. Manchester United need good players and Jadon is a good player. We have drawn that line and we move on," said Ten Hag.

United had announced Sancho’s rejoining of training earlier in the week, with the media reporting that he and Ten Hag had spoken.

Sancho had tweeted about his manager last season, calling Ten Hag a liar for insinuating that Sancho was not performing up to standard in training.