Eredivisie top scorer Ayase Ueda swaps Feyenoord for French side Lille

Japanese striker Ayase Ueda has completed a transfer from Feyenoord to French side Lille, the clubs confirmed on Monday evening.

Ueda, 28, was widely reported to join Lille after leaving Rotterdam immediately after Feyenoord's 2-2 home draw with ADO Den Haag. Lille president Olivier Letang reportedly attended the game to negotiate the final details with Feyenoord management.

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Lille reportedly paid €15 million for Ueda, who's signed a contract until 2030 in Northern France.

"I am delighted to be joining Lille, a club that is a force to be reckoned with in Ligue 1 and the Champions League. I was really impressed by the club, particularly by the style of football they play – which I really like – but also by their magnificent stadium and their supporters," Ayase Ueda said on Lille's club website.

"My aim is to improve as much as possible and to continue to develop as a player. I want to give my all in this shirt and, through my performances, repay Lille for the faith they have placed in me."

Letang expressed his excitement at signing Ueda, who's played 43 games for Japan and scored 18 goals, two of which came against Tunisia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Ayase, who will be the first Japanese player to wear the LOSC shirt. Making the impossible possible is part of our DNA and our culture. Above all, however, we were looking for a well-rounded striker capable of making his presence felt in the opposition’s penalty area, as well as bringing experience and qualities that complement the players already in our squad."

'Unforgettable time'

Ueda joined Feyenoord from Belgian side Cercle Brugge for €9 million in 2023 and was forced to patiently wait for his opportunity. The 43-time Japanese international scored 12 goals in 47 league games after joining, but had the best season of his career in 2025/26, scoring 25 goals in 31 Eredivisie matches to become the league's top scorer.

"It means a great deal to me to be leaving Feyenoord after all the wonderful moments I’ve shared here with everyone," Ueda said on Feyenoord's club website.

"I can only express my gratitude – for the faith and trust that the supporters and the people at the club have always shown in me, and for everything I was able to achieve last season. I’m delighted that I was able to finish my time at Feyenoord as the club’s top scorer and that, last Sunday, I got to experience one last time what it’s like to score at De Kuip."

In four games this season, Ueda already recorded 3 goals and an assist for Feyenoord, who started the Eredivisie campaign with two wins and two draws.

"What these years at this club have given me is unforgettable. I hope we’ll meet again one day and that I’ll get to hear the song the supporters always sang for me one more time. Thank you for everything; it’s been wonderful."

Ueda's departure means Feyenoord are left with two strikers in their senior squad - Shaqueel van Persie and summer signing Nacho Ferri, both of whom haven't scored this season. Danish striker Casper Tengstedt left the club earlier on Monday, signing for Toulouse.

Feyenoord are expected to explore the market for a new starting striker.