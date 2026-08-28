PSG leave it late to snatch Ligue 1 draw against Lille

Paris Saint-Germain rescued a point from two goals down for a second consecutive game, drawing 2-2 to deny Davide Ancelotti a famous win in his first home game as LOSC Lille boss and extending the visitors’ unbeaten H2H record to 11 competitive games.

PSG were presented with a golden opportunity to break the deadlock when Berke Ozer split a through ball into the path of Achraf Hakimi, who failed to take advantage of the mistake as he curled a left-footed shot against the outside of the far post.

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An entertaining start to proceedings then saw Özer’s opposite number, Matvey Safonov, react quickly to deny Olivier Giroud at point-blank range.

Unfazed by that spurned chance, the experienced striker produced an intelligent assist for Lille’s opener midway through the first period, reversing a perfectly weighted pass for Hakon Haraldsson to rifle a fierce first-time strike past the outstretched Safonov.

Momentum Flashscore

The Icelander’s first goal of the season proved enough to give the hosts a slender HT lead, forcing PSG head coach Luis Enrique to summon Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the second period.

And the Georgian star offered a glimpse of his threat when he drifted into the box and whipped a curling shot inches wide of Ozer’s goal.

Wary of PSG’s array of attacking talent, Les Dogues were content to adopt a deep, defensive structure in an effort to protect their narrow lead, which they nearly doubled when Giroud sent his downward header bouncing over the crossbar in one of the hosts’ rare forays forward in the second half.

The next venture into PSG’s area brought about a different result as Dilane Bakwa neatly worked the space to bend an unstoppable left-foot shot into the far corner to the delight of the home support.

Bakwa’s first Lille goal looked set to secure maximum points until Vitinha sparked a dramatic comeback with a wonderstrike from the edge of the box that evaded the despairing Ozer.

The Portuguese midfielder then turned provider for PSG’s 95th-minute equaliser, inviting Marquinhos to power a header home from an enticing, lofted cross.

Lille temporarily moved to the top of Ligue 1 despite the late disappointment, while the champions finished the day in sixth following a Vitinha-inspired fightback.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Key match stats Flashscore

Catch up on the match here.