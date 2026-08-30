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Lille close in on Feyenoord striker and Eredivisie top scorer Ueda

Ayase Ueda is set to leave Feyenoord
Ayase Ueda is set to leave FeyenoordPhoto by MARCEL VAN DORST / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Japanese striker Ayase Ueda is set to leave Feyenoord after three years, with a full agreement reportedly being reached between the Rotterdam club and Lille.

Ueda, 28, scored 25 goals last year to become the Eredivisie top scorer. It was his first season as Feyenoord's full-time starting striker after waiting for his chance behind Santiago Gimenez.

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The Japanese striker scored in Feyenoord's 2-2 draw against ADO Den Haag on Sunday and immediately left to travel to Lille, according to Voetbal International. Lille president Olivier Letang attended the game to discuss the final details of the transfer.

No transfer fee has been reported as of Sunday evening.

Ayase Ueda joined Feyenoord from Cercle Brugge for €9 million in 2023 and was forced to patiently wait for his opportunity. The 43-time Japanese international scored 12 goals in 47 league games after joining, but had the best season of his career in 2025/26, scoring 25 goals in 31 Eredivisie matches to become the league's top scorer.

In 112 games across all competitions for Feyenoord, Ueda scored 43 goals.

Ayase Ueda's career stats
Ayase Ueda's career statsFlashscore
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EredivisieFeyenoordAyase UedaLilleLigue 1

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