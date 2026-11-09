Eredivisie Team of the Week: AZ lead the line as Mijnans and Meerveld impress

The Dutch Eredivisie consistently has one of Europe's deepest talent pools. Who are the stars of tomorrow, or even today? Let's take a look at the best performers from last weekend's action in the Netherlands.

Here are the 11 top performers from round 12 of the Eredivisie, according to Flashscore's in-house player rating system.

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Catch up on all Eredivisie results and statistics on Flashscore

The 11 top performers from round 12 of the Eredivisie Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Marc ter Stegen (Ajax) - 7.4

It was a goal-mad weekend in the Eredivisie - the 18 clubs combined for 42 goals, with Sunday topping it with an average of 6 goals per game. Only good old Jasper Cillessen kept a clean sheet this weekend, but only made two saves, so Marc ter Stegen topped our weekly ratings with a couple of crucial saves in the 2-2 draw against FC Twente, which would've ended in a loss for Ajax, were it not for the German.

Defenders

Jan Plug (Excelsior Rotterdam) - 8.4

It's been a rough few weeks for Excelsior. They started the season historically well, but suffered a nightmare 9-0 defeat to FC Twente in round 11. Go Ahead Eagles visited Woudestein next, and although Excelsior lost 1-0, Jan Plug performed well with 3 interceptions, 4/6 duels won, 3 key passes, and a big chance created.

Wesley Hoedt (AZ) - 8.3

Wesley Hoedt returned to the Netherlands after years away, and he did so with boyhood club AZ. In their 4-3 win over FC Groningen, AZ's first since September, Hoedt won 5/6 duels, created a big chance, and recorded a game-high 91 touches and 67 passes.

Julius Dirksen (Go Ahead Eagles) - 8.4

Go Ahead Eagles beat Excelsior and climbed up to eighth, and Julius Dirksen was one of the Eagles' standouts. The centre-half won 11 of 13 duels, cleared the ball 6 times, and recorded 2 blocks in the 1-0 away win.

Midfielders

Mitchel Bakker (NEC Nijmegen) - 8.6

After adventures at PSG, Atalanta, and Bayer Leverkusen, Mitchel Bakker landed at NEC Nijmegen. It took him a while to settle, but he had his best game in red, black and green on Sunday, creating four big chances and recording an assist in the 3-2 win over FC Utrecht.

Ringo Meerveld (sc Heerenveen) - 9.3

When you speak of immediate impact, Ringo Meerveld should immediately come to mind. The midfielder lost his starting spot for Heerenveen, but came on at half-time as Heerenveen were down 2-1 to Feyenoord. The result? Meerveld scored a hat-trick, earning his side a spectacular 5-3 win and creating a big chance.

Sven Mijnans (PSV) - 9.5

With Feyenoord, Ajax, and Twente all dropping points, PSV had a chance to take the league lead. Playing in-form Cambuur away from home was a challenge, but luckily for the reigning champions, Sven Mijnans was at his very best, too. The midfielder-turned-striker scored a hat-trick, with his last goal the pick of the bunch - a beautiful free-kick that sealed PSV's 5-2 win and their spot at the top of the table.

Dusan Tadic (NEC Nijmegen) - 9.0

Bringing in Dusan Tadic was NEC's biggest splash of the transfer summer. The Serbian brought unlevelled leadership to a generally young locker room, and on Sunday, he scored his first two goals for the Nijmegen side, winning them the game in Utrecht.

Forwards

Yoann Cathline (FC Utrecht) - 9.1

The wingers are the real difference makers for FC Utrecht. When Angel Alarcon and Yoann Cathline are having a good day, FC Utrecht usually do too. Cathline showed out again, despite Utrecht's loss, scoring the 2-1, completing four dribbles, and creating four big chances against NEC.

Mexx Meerdink (AZ) - 9.0

They had to come from deep, but AZ completed a stellar comeback at home against FC Groningen. Mexx Meerdink had a big role in his side's 4-3 win, scoring the equaliser nine minutes in and scoring the winning penalty in the 91st minute, while also assisting Ayoub Oufkir's goal.

Ayoub Oufkir (AZ) - 8.5

He wrote headlines with his Morocco call-up, but Ayoub Oufkir let his feet do the talking on Sunday. The winger scored and created the penalty that earned AZ the win, while also recording 5 key passes and a game-high 12 touches in the opposition's box.