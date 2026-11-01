Eredivisie roundup: Twente set record with nine-goal win as Groningen score inside 15 seconds

The Eredivisie is a crazy league, isn't it? After Saturday's crazy results, including PSV's 7-0 win over Willem II, we got some more where that came from on Sunday.

Read up on Saturday's results in our roundup HERE

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PEC Zwolle kicked off Sunday's action, beating promoted ADO Den Haag 1-0 at MAC3PARK Stadium.

ADO rued a cancelled goal right before half-time, with Evan Rottier prodding home from an offside position, and were left bitterly disappointed just five minutes later, when Dylan Mbayo scored the only goal of the afternoon after a great solo assist from Younes Namli.

The visitors pushed, but couldn't find a breakthrough as they capped off a painful week, in which amateurs Excelsior'31 knocked them out of the KNVB Beker, with another loss in Zwolle.

FC Twente broke their club record with a 9-0 win over Excelsior in Rotterdam, which included four goals from Wout Weghorst and five assists from Sondre Orjasaeter.

Nesto Groen put Excelsior in a difficult position after just five minutes by getting a red card for kicking Twente defender Robin Propper in the chest. The floodgates soon opened in Kralingen, with Wout Weghorst heading Twente in front after 15 minutes and the Tukkers combining for a fantastic team goal to make it a quick 2-0.

Weghorst then struck again a minute later to complete his hat-trick before Thomas van den Belt and Daan Rots made it a 5-0 first-half score. Orjasaeter got the party going quickly in the second half, setting up Jordy Bawuah for the 6-0 in the 49th minute. Weghorst then made it seven from the spot, Zerrouki eight with another spot-kick, and Daan Rots capped off a historically dominant display in the 82nd minute.

Twente's 9-0 win was a club record and the joint-biggest win since Ajax set the league record with a 13-0 win over VVV-Venlo in 2020, while Orjasatere became the first player to give 5 assists in the same game since 1960.

Key match stats from Excelsior-Twente Flashscore

Anthony Correia's visit to his former employers ended in heartbreak for FC Utrecht, who lost 4-2 to Telstar.

Utrecht goalkeeper Sergio Padt played a questionable role in Telstar's early opener, fumbling the ball and letting Tyrone Owusu put it in an empty net. Abdelnour Soualhia made it two to nothing after 25 minutes, but Angel Alarcon got Utrecht back in it with an easy finish. The Spaniard's goal was soon cancelled out, though, as Nokkvi Thorisson restored Telstar's two-goal lead before half-time.

French star winger Yoann Cathline pulled one back for Utrecht again, setting up a potentially exciting second half, but Ar'Jany Martha quickly made it another two-goal lead on the counter. The win made for a perfect weekend for Telstar, who profit from losses by Willem II, ADO, and Excelsior at the bottom of the table.

Mistakes cost FC Groningen dearly against Sparta Rotterdam, who won 3-2 in Euroborg.

FC Groningen took no time whatsoever to open the scoring, with Jacob Ondrejka scoring a beauty after just 15 seconds, making it the fastest Eredivisie goal in four years. Miscommunication in the Groningen backline got Sparta back in the game 15 minutes later, with Cedric Hatenboer beating Etienne Vaessen with a delightful lob.

Milan Zonneveld then continued his fine scoring run in the 25th minute, easily taking the ball from Marco Rente after another Groningen mistake, but Thom van Bergen made it 2-2 minutes later after Vaessen, Pelle Clement, and Hans Hateboer got him the ball from their own box to that of Sparta's in just seven seconds.

Mistakes piled up in Groningen, and Vaessen and Hateboer topped all of them - a back-pass from Wouter Prins was misjudged by both players, who clashed into each other and handed Andrej Kostic a free chance at scoring the winner in front of an empty net.