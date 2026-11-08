Eredivisie roundup: PSV reclaim top spot as AZ bounce back

The book has closed on a very interesting twelfth round of the Dutch Eredivisie. This weekend had it all: drama, comebacks, goals, and major controversies. Flashscore takes you through Sunday's much-talked-about results.

Heerenveen handed league leaders Feyenoord their first league defeat of the season in a sensational eight-goal affair.

Advertisement Advertisement

To read all about Heerenveen's upset win, read our full match report HERE

FC Twente salvaged a late point following an extremely controversial match against Ajax, who were two points away from leading the league.

To read all about Sunday's controversial game between Twente and Ajax, read our full match report HERE

PSV regained control of the Eredivisie by beating SC Cambuur 5-2 on Sunday.

To read all about PSV's pivotal win, read our full match report HERE

AZ edged FC Groningen in a wild game on Sunday, beating the Pride of the North 4-3 in Alkmaar.

It was a whirlwind from the first minute, with Jacob Ondrejka firing home in the second minute. The lead didn't last long, though, as Mexx Meerdink found the equaliser after nine minutes. It was an entertaining first half, with Ayoub Oufkir and Peer Koopmeiners also getting close to finding a breakthrough.

Instead, FC Groningen quickly took control of the game in the second half through Brynjolfur Willumsson and Thom van Bergen, who profited from a woeful mistake from Jari De Busser and Koopmeiners, who left the ball in the middle of them for Van Bergen to just pick it up and dribble it across the goal line.

With Groningen sitting pretty, AZ soon opened the fight and earned a penalty when Marco Rente pulled down Ayoub Oufkir. Meerdink stepped up for a second, but blasted it over the bar, keeping the visitors in the driver's seat. Oufkir made up for Meerdink's mistake two minutes later, capping off a smooth-flowing attack, 15 minutes before Mateo Chavez tied the game from close range.

The latter stages were dominated by FC Groningen goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen, who had been challenging AZ with keepy-ups and time-wasting all afternoon. The Suriname international caused a penalty and very much disagreed with the decision, challenging it with referee Jannick van der Laan. The goalkeeper kept it up for minutes, even walking to the sidelines for a second, before Van der Laan had enough when Vaessen kept complaining on the goal line and sent him off. Meerdink converted the ensuing penalty, giving AZ the lead they wouldn't give away.

FC Groningen ended the game with nine men after Hans Hateboer picked up a red card for punching the ball away in the final few minutes. The suspensions will cost them dearly, with Vaessen and Hateboer now set to miss the derby against Heerenveen. AZ, meanwhile, won their first game since September 20th and trail leaders PSV by just three points.

NEC and FC Utrecht completed a ridiculous goal-mad Sunday in the Eredivisie with a five-goal thriller in Utrecht, where the visitors victored 3-2.

Kevin Kers was the first to get on the scoreboard with a header, just four minutes before Dusan Tadic opened his NEC account with a smart finish in the bottom corner that put NEC up two goals before the break. Angel Alarcon and Yoann Cathline combined to get one back for the hosts, but Tadic quickly added a second to his tally to keep NEC in full control.

The goals kept flowing, with Dani de Wit heading home goal number 31 of the day on an inviting cross from Nordin Amrabat, but that was all she wrote as Utrecht lost their second-straight game.