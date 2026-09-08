English non-league goalkeeper Kamurasi chosen as Ugandan king

Goalkeeper and captain of south-east London non-league side SE Dons George Desmond Kamurasi has been selected to become the next king of Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom.

According to Daily Mail, the 36-year-old was chosen by a royal committee following the death of his cousin, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who died aged 34.

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The Tooro Kingdom is one of Uganda’s traditional monarchies and retains significant cultural influence despite having no formal political power.

Kamurasi, a British national, could now swap grassroots football in London for the throne of a traditional kingdom with an estimated population of 800,000.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba have reportedly endorsed the committee’s decision.

However, the selection has divided opinion, with some welcoming Kamurasi’s leadership while others question whether a Briton should rule.

Kamurasi is reportedly reluctant to leave his family and football career in London.