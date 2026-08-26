CAF and host nations assess readiness for AFCON 2027 in East Africa

Kenya has continued to reaffirm its readiness and commitment to successfully deliver its obligations as a host nation for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, as preparations for the continental showpiece gathers momentum.

During a high-level meeting of the PAMOJA Oversight Council with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Hon. Salim Mvurya, joined his counterparts from Uganda and Tanzania in reviewing the collective preparedness of the three Host Nations and aligning the next phase of delivery towards PAMOJA AFCON 2027.

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The meeting, chaired by CAF Acting General Secretary Samson Adamu, brought together CAF leadership, Sports Ministers from the three Host Nations, Presidents of the respective CAF Member Associations, Chairpersons and CEOs of the Local Organizing Committees (LOCs), Principal Secretaries and other senior officials.

Among the key agenda items was the PAMOJA Visa Framework and cross border mobility, where Mvurya joined his counterparts in assuring CAF of the three governments’commitment to advancing and operationalising the Ministry of Youths Affairs proposed framework.

Each host nation assessed the requirements within its jurisdiction and committed to undertaking the necessary measures towards its implementation.

The framework is intended to facilitate seamless movement of fans, participating teams, officials, accredited media, sponsors, suppliers and other tournament stakeholders across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, while providing for appropriate immigration and customs facilitation and movement of tournament-related goods and equipment.

Speaking during the planning meeting at Talanta Plaza, Mvurya congratulated the members on their appointment and challenged them to put patriotism above everything else, work diligently and cohesively, and rise above political rhetoric and internal differences to deliver a tournament that will make Kenya and Africa proud.

Kenya must put best foot forward

“This is a national assignment. We must put our best foot forward, work as one team and deliver an AFCON that will leave a lasting legacy for our country,” said Mvurya.

For Kenya, the framework complements the country’s continued commitment to facilitating easier entry and movement for African visitors and strengthening regional mobility as we prepare to welcome the continent in 2027.

On infrastructure readiness, Mvurya welcomed the positive assessment of the progress registered so far and the recommendations arising from the ongoing CAF assessment and inspection process.

“Kenya continues to record significant progress in the development and upgrading of its stadiums, training grounds and supporting infrastructure,” added Mvurya.

“The government remains committed to acting on the recommendations within the designated timelines and ensuring that all facilities meet CAF requirements ahead of the tournament.

“With the main stadium and most of the auxiliary works now at 94% completion, the project has moved firmly into the finishing stages.

CS Salim Mvurya at Talanta Stadium. Salim Mvurya Media.

“The main pitch is ready, awaiting stitching, with focus shifting to the two remain training facilities, currently at 50% and 40% completion.

“The latest assessment from CAF has given us positive ratings on our progress and compliance. We continue engaging with CAF on the remaining scope of work to ensure that Kenya attains 100% compliance with the required standards.”

The Cabinet Secretary further joined his counterparts in affirming the three governments’ determination to deliver a successful, memorable and transformational PAMOJA AFCON 2027, anchored on strong coordination, disciplined execution and a shared commitment to excellence.

Through a unified tournament identity, coordinated decision-making and a collective approach to addressing emerging issues, each host country reaffirmed its delegated responsibilities.

Mvurya discusses Harambee Stars

Mvurya further tasked the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the national team’s technical leadership to develop a decisive preparation strategy for Harambee Stars, including strengthening the technical bench and player selection, with the ambition of building a competitive team capable of progressing through the knockout stages and challenging for the AFCON title.

“I have also tasked FKF to develop a decisive strategy for strengthening the Harambee Stars technical bench, identifying our best talent and adequately preparing the team,” said Mvurya.

“Our ambition must go beyond participation; we must prepare a team capable of competing for the AFCON title on home soil.”

Beyond the competition, Mvurya underscored that AFCON 2027 presents a unique economic opportunity for Kenya — to showcase the country’s tourism, hospitality, culture and investment potential while generating business opportunities and creating a lasting sporting and economic legacy.

He therefore, called on corporate Kenya and the wider private sector to take a leading role in supporting the tournament, rallying Kenyans behind the national team and partnering with the government to deliver a truly memorable PAMOJA AFCON 2027.

The PAMOJA AFCON 2027 presents an opportunity to position East Africa as a welcoming and competitive destination, open new tourism and investment opportunities, strengthen regional integration and leave behind sporting and economic infrastructure that will continue serving our people beyond 2027.