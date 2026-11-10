England vs Croatia: Preview, lineups, odds, and where to watch

Thomas Tuchel's England will take on Croatia at Wembley on Thursday.

England and Croatia meet in the Nations League with both sides having differing ambitions in the competition.

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The Three Lions have almost qualified for the next round of the UEFA Nations League (UNL) and need to beat Croatia at Wembley to keep their aspirations of topping the group alive. With nine points and a vastly better goal difference, England can look further ahead for certain with a win or draw on Thursday night.

Croatia, on the other hand, need to be careful that they are not caught by the Czech Republic behind them and dragged into a last-day scrap to stay in League A. Whilst they have already beaten the Czechs before, this game against England is maybe not a must-win, but a must-perform-better after the 7-0 drubbing in October.

England vs Croatia key information

• Date: Thursday, 12 November

• Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

• Venue: Wembley Stadium

• Referee: Morten Krogh

• VAR: Bastian Dankert

• TV channel: ITV1 (UK)

• Streaming: ITVX (UK)

• Odds: ENG (1/4) - DRAW (6/1) - CRO (8/1) (bet365)

England team news

England announced that Bournemouth defender James Hill has been added to their Nations League squad as cover for Ezri Konsa. Arsenal’s Konsa will remain in the squad and could play against Spain, as he will be rested for the Croatia visit.

Marc Guehi has already withdrawn from the squad with injury and was replaced by Dan Burn, with question marks over the fitness of Declan Rice and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

England predicted lineup vs Croatia (4-2-3-1)

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Pickford; White, Burn, Branthwaite, Hall; Garner, Anderson; Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Croatia team news

Croatian veteran Ivan Perisic will miss Thursday's game, having been sent off for two yellow cards in their 2-1 loss to Spain.

The squad has already lost five players due to injury since the squad was announced, with Josip Sutalo, Martin Pongracic, Andrej Kramaric, Franjo Ivanovic, and Kristijan Jakic all missing.

Croatia predicted lineup vs England

Coach: Slaven Bilic

Livakovic; Stanisic, Vuskovic, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Baturina; Budimir.

Where to watch on TV or live stream?

You can watch England’s game against Croatia on ITV1 in the UK. The match can also be streamed on the ITVX website, or through the app on your phone, game console or smart TV.

Head-to-Head record

This will be the third time these two teams meet this year, with England winning the last two at an aggregate score of 11-2.

In fact, since Croatia last beat England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, the Three Lions are unbeaten in all five H2Hs with the Croatians (W4, D1).

Odds for England vs Croatia

England are the favourites to win at bet365, coming in at 1/4, compared to Croatia’s 8/1. A draw is at 6/1.

Odds correct at time of writing, subject to change.