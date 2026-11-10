England v Croatia lineups: Confirmed team news as Kane prepares for record breaking night

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England captain Harry Kane.
England captain Harry Kane.Profimedia

England host Croatia in UEFA Nations League action at Wembley Stadium on November 12.

The Three Lions hammered Croatia 7-0 away from home in the last international window, alongside two wins over Czechia, and a defeat in London against defending world and European champions Spain.

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Croatia lost three of their four games played last time out as part of a dismal return to the national team job for Slaven Bilic.

England v Croatia team news

Marc Guehi's withdrawal due to injury is a blow to Thomas Tuchel's plans and the German coach has again opted to overlook Chelsea star Cole Palmer from his squad.

However, the big news from England's perspective will be another record break for Harry Kane, as he prepares for a 126th cap to take him above Peter Shilton as No.1 on the all-time list.

Luka Modric will lead Croatia on his own 207th international appearance with Bilic also expected to lean on fellow veterans Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic.

England v Croatia predicted lineups

England XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Konsa, Hall; Anderson, Rice, Bellingham; Rogers, Kane, Gordon.

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Vuskovic, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Kovacic, Sucic; Pasalic, Budimir, Baturina.

England v Croatia kick off time

Kick off at Wembley will 7:45pm in the UK.

Key stat

England are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Croatia - since losing out to them in the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals - and Tuchel's charges also won 4-2 in the group stages of this summer's competition. 

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