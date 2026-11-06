Tuchel says dropping Palmer from England squad is "not personal" in honest review

England boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision to drop Chelsea's Cole Palmer from his latest squad.

Palmer misses out on Nations League clashes against Croatia at Wembley and Spain in Madrid next week in what will be a huge disappointment for the 24-year-old.

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The omission comes after the Chelsea midfielder withdrew from England's September camp with a muscle injury, having already missed several opportunities to feature under Tuchel.

He has played just three times for England since Tuchel took charge in January 2025 as the German manager calls up Fulham's Josh King and Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham for their first England call-ups.

Explaining the decision to cut Palmer, Tuchel revealed that he believes the youngster misses too many chances to shine for the Three Lions as competition for places grows.

"I guess everyone is desperate to play for England and Cole is no exception. We are speaking now about a player that is not in camp. It counts when you are in camp and I just said last time that he misses too many opportunities to impress.

"It was a long camp, it was two and a half weeks and the players and the boys who were in camp built something extraordinary.

"That's why the credit goes to them, the trust is for them. If you are in camp, this is your chance to impress.

"So it's not personal and of course we will never assume that Cole is not in the mindset to come and desperate to play for his country, but the competition is on and the players who were in camp did an amazing job and kept their place."

Palmer is fit, in form and is ready to make an impact for England, but Tuchel is not ready to bring him into the fold as he hands opportunities to players who jumped at the chance to play under him.