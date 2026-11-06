England squad announcement: Palmer out but Jobe Bellingham, Ngumoha, White and King in

Thomas Tuchel has revealed his latest England squad for the final international break of the year.

England face Croatia at Wembley before travelling to Madrid to take on group leaders Spain in two heated Nations League clashes next week.

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England are third in Group A3 after four games, having won three and lost one, to Spain at Wembley as they seek to build momentum under Tuchel.

Jobe Bellingham, the brother of Jude Bellingham, received his first call-up to the England senior men's squad after catching Tuchel's eye for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha is also included. The 18 year old has been tearing it up for the Reds under Andoni Iraola and he will get his chance to shine once more on the international stage.

King is also called up by Thomas Tuchel to the England senior squad for the first time, whilst Chelsea's Cole Palmer misses out once again and Arsenal's Ben White returns.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Leeds United), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

Defenders: Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Marc Guehi (Man City), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Jarrell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Inter Milan), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Josh King (Fulham), James Garner (Everton), Elliot Anderson (Man City), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea)