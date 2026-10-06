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Coufal says Czechia won't be humiliated by England like Croatia ahead of Wembley clash

Coufal says Czechia won't be humiliated by England like Croatia ahead of Wembley clash
Coufal says Czechia won't be humiliated by England like Croatia ahead of Wembley clashREUTERS

Former West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal has backed Czechia as they prepare to take on England later tonight.

England play their fourth and final match of this international window tonight as they attempt to take their fine form back home to Wembley infront of 90,000 fans.

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The Three Lions tore Croatia apart in a 7-0 win in their last outing as Harry Kane (2), Bukayo Saka (2), Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon all got their names on the scoresheet.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Coufal reflected on the Croatia result and stated that they will play nothing like their Nations League rivals as they attempt to go head to head with England.

"We are not afraid of it, we are confident. Of course, we have to respect the quality of the opponent. To win 7-0 in Croatia is incredible. I watched it on Livesport and thought there was a mistake. Kramaric told me it was really hard. The game didn't suit them. But we don't want to play like the Croatians. Not even by chance do we want to allow such a game," the full-back said, as cited by iSport.

“It's getting better, it was my goal to get together for England. I wanted to play in Spain already, but we didn't want to take the risk necessarily and evaluated it like this. I got a plasma injection in my knee and it improved. I already trained after Spain, here in Wembley with the team too. It depends on the coach now, how he decides,” he explained.

"It is an icon of English football. Historically, we have had huge success here as Czechia. We want to trouble England, 90,000 people will come to the match. I've already been lucky enough to play here twice. It's an honor. I talk to English players, for them there is nothing more than playing for England at Wembley."

Wolves defender and Czechia captain Ladislav Krejci was then sent off for two bookable offences against Spain, hurting their chances of avoiding another goalfest to an England side in stunning form.

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