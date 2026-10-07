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Eguavoen plays down absences ahead of Comoros qualifier

Eguavoen plays down absences ahead of Comoros qualifier
Eguavoen plays down absences ahead of Comoros qualifierČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Shengolpixs

Super Falcons interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has played down concerns over key absences ahead of Nigeria’s 2028 Olympic qualifier against Comoros.

Both legs of the second-round tie will be played at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo on October 9 and 13 after Comoros failed to provide a suitable pitch.

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Nigeria will be without Asisat Oshoala, Oluwatosin Demehin, Flourish Sabastine and Ashleigh Plumptre.

Despite the withdrawals, Eguavoen remains confident the available players can deliver positive results.

“It is true that we have a number of withdrawals, notably Asisat Oshoala, Ashley Plumptre and Oluwatosin Demehin,” he told NFF media.

“However, I have confidence in their replacements, as these players also have the quality and experience to contribute meaningfully to the team’s success against Comoros.

“Everyone has settled in well in camp as we have a full house now, and our focus is to present a strong and competitive squad for the two matches.”

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Augustine EguavoenOluwatosin DemehinAsisat OshoalaComorosNigeriaOlympic Games Women

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