Former Nigeria star Ohale parts ways with Pachuca

Former Nigeria defender Osinachi Ohale has parted ways with Mexican side Pachuca Femenil after three seasons with the club.

Ohale joined the ‘Bella Airosa’ following Nigeria’s campaign at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and went on to establish herself as a key member of the team.

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The experienced centre-back made 105 appearances across all competitions, featuring in 82 regular-season matches, 21 playoff fixtures and two Concacaf Women’s Champions Cup games.

Ohale began her career with Rivers Angels and Delta Queens in Nigeria before joining Houston Dash in the United States.

The 34-year-old has also played club football in Sweden, Spain and Italy during an extensive career.

Her Pachuca departure comes shortly after she announced her retirement from international football, having earned 87 appearances for Nigeria’s Super Falcons.