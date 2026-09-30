Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Wright urges Premier League to punish Man City heavily

Tuchel hails England's hard work after unglamorous Czech victory

Ex-Man City chairman Bernstein calls for club's relegation

What Porto's Alberto Costa could offer Arsenal or Man Utd ahead of January window

Most read on Flashscore News

Nigeria's AFCON hopes take setback as Guinea-Bissau inflict historic defeat

'I've lost my peace': Cape Verde's heroic World Cup goalkeeper regrets new-found fame

As Bafana Bafana lose key man to injury, who should replace him against Eritrea?

Talks between Ronaldo and Jesus reportedly ease tension in Portugal camp

Former Nigeria star Ohale parts ways with Pachuca

Former Nigeria star Ohale parts ways with Pachuca
Former Nigeria star Ohale parts ways with PachucaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / shengolpixs

Former Nigeria defender Osinachi Ohale has parted ways with Mexican side Pachuca Femenil after three seasons with the club.

Ohale joined the ‘Bella Airosa’ following Nigeria’s campaign at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and went on to establish herself as a key member of the team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The experienced centre-back made 105 appearances across all competitions, featuring in 82 regular-season matches, 21 playoff fixtures and two Concacaf Women’s Champions Cup games. 

Ohale began her career with Rivers Angels and Delta Queens in Nigeria before joining Houston Dash in the United States.

The 34-year-old has also played club football in Sweden, Spain and Italy during an extensive career.

Her Pachuca departure comes shortly after she announced her retirement from international football, having earned 87 appearances for Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Osinachi OhaleNigeriaPachucaRivers AngelsLiga MX

Related Articles

Nigeria defender Ohale retires from international football

Aduku backs Falconets’ bright future despite World Cup exit

Nigeria to face Colombia in U-20 World Cup quarter-final