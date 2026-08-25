EFL Cup round-up: Leeds subdue Forest as Brentford demolish Birmingham Flashscore UK Staff

James celebrates after scoring for Leeds Craig Brough / Action Images via Reuters

Leeds United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the second round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, while Brentford demolished Birmingham City 6-1.

West Ham, Wolves and Peterborough also won comfortably, while Hull and Leyton Orient prevailed on penalties after being held to draws. Advertisement Advertisement More to follow... Results Cardiff 1-2 Norwich Doncaster 1-3 Middlesbrough Barnsley 3-2 Crewe Blackburn 1-2 Sheff United Blackpool 1-4 Lincoln Cambridge 0-1 Millwall Fleetwood 4-0 Shrewsbury Ipswich 3-1 Leicester Plymouth 2-4 Coventry Sheff Wednesday 0-2 Wolves Southampton 1-4 West Ham Stevenage 0-3 Reading Stoke 1-1 Hull (4-5 on pens) Walsall 0-0 Leyton Orient (5-6 on pens) Watford 1-5 Peterborough Nott'm Forest 0-2 Leeds Birmingham 1-6 Brentford Follow the EFL Cup with Flashscore