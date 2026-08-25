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EFL Cup round-up: Leeds subdue Forest as Brentford demolish Birmingham

James celebrates after scoring for Leeds
James celebrates after scoring for LeedsCraig Brough / Action Images via Reuters

Leeds United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the second round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, while Brentford demolished Birmingham City 6-1.

West Ham, Wolves and Peterborough also won comfortably, while Hull and Leyton Orient prevailed on penalties after being held to draws.

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Results

Cardiff 1-2 Norwich

Doncaster 1-3 Middlesbrough

Barnsley 3-2 Crewe

Blackburn 1-2 Sheff United

Blackpool 1-4 Lincoln

Cambridge 0-1 Millwall

Fleetwood 4-0 Shrewsbury

Ipswich 3-1 Leicester

Plymouth 2-4 Coventry

Sheff Wednesday 0-2 Wolves

Southampton 1-4 West Ham

Stevenage 0-3 Reading

Stoke 1-1 Hull (4-5 on pens)

Walsall 0-0 Leyton Orient (5-6 on pens)

Watford 1-5 Peterborough

Nott'm Forest 0-2 Leeds

Birmingham 1-6 Brentford

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