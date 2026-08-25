EFL Cup round-up: Leeds subdue Forest as Brentford demolish Birmingham

West Ham, Wolves and Peterborough also won comfortably, while Hull and Leyton Orient prevailed on penalties after being held to draws.
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Results
Cardiff 1-2 Norwich
Doncaster 1-3 Middlesbrough
Barnsley 3-2 Crewe
Blackburn 1-2 Sheff United
Blackpool 1-4 Lincoln
Cambridge 0-1 Millwall
Fleetwood 4-0 Shrewsbury
Ipswich 3-1 Leicester
Plymouth 2-4 Coventry
Sheff Wednesday 0-2 Wolves
Southampton 1-4 West Ham
Stevenage 0-3 Reading
Stoke 1-1 Hull (4-5 on pens)
Walsall 0-0 Leyton Orient (5-6 on pens)
Watford 1-5 Peterborough
Nott'm Forest 0-2 Leeds
Birmingham 1-6 Brentford