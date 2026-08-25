Moyes hits back at reporter over Everton Cup question

Everton manager David Moyes reacted angrily to a reporter’s question about the importance of domestic cup competitions this season, describing it as “dead stupid”.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Preston, Moyes stressed that he wants the Toffees to compete for trophies but insisted Premier League survival remains the club’s main priority.

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According to talkSPORT, the exchange became tense after a journalist asked how important the cups were to Moyes this season.

The Everton boss appeared frustrated by the suggestion that winning silverware might not be a priority.

"I think it's a question that every journalist asks every manager," Moyes said.

"In some ways, I think are those journalists dead stupid? Do you think none of the managers want to win the cups? Of course we all want to win the cups... so the answer is yes, the cups are hugely important."