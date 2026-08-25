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Middlesbrough advance in Carabao Cup after Doncaster victory

Middlesbrough advance in Carabao Cup after Doncaster victory
Middlesbrough advance in Carabao Cup after Doncaster victoryAHPIX, AHPIX / Alamy / Profimedia

Middlesbrough booked their place in the Carabao Cup third round with a controlled 3-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Kyle Joseph opened the scoring with a superb acrobatic finish in the first half, netting his first goal since joining Boro from Hull City during the summer.

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Doncaster had started brightly, but Sol Brynn made several important saves before Middlesbrough took control.

Substitute Will Lankshear doubled the visitors’ advantage 12 minutes from time with a close-range finish, his fourth goal of the season. 

Jeremy Sarmiento then added a third with an excellent chipped effort late on, while Doncaster’s stoppage-time strike proved only a consolation.

Manager Kim Hellberg made five changes from the side that drew with Blackburn Rovers, but his team eventually found their rhythm and controlled the contest. 

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Jeremy SarmientoDoncasterMiddlesbroughEFL Cup

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