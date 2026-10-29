Edo Queens suffer extra-time defeat to Ampem Darkoa

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will stay in Egypt for the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have qualified for the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League after beating Nigeria’s Edo Queens 3-2 on aggregate in the rescheduled WAFU Zone B qualifying final in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

The Ghanaian champions scored the decisive goal during extra time to settle a contest that had remained unresolved since September, securing their place at the continental tournament for the second time in their history.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afishata Mohammed proved decisive in the encounter, rising to meet a corner kick with a powerful header in the 92nd minute to hand Ampem Darkoa a crucial goal and put them on course for victory.

The final resumed at 2-2 after the teams drew during regulation time in their original meeting in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, on September 5.

Edo Queens were originally declared winners after claiming a 4-1 victory in the shootout following the 2-2 draw.

However, Ampem Darkoa protested through the Ghana Football Association, arguing that the match should have gone into extra time before penalties, as required by the competition regulations.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) upheld the protest on September 26 and annulled the penalty shootout result, ruling that the match should resume from the start of extra time with the score at 2-2.

Edo Queens subsequently appealed the decision, but CAF’s Appeal Board upheld the original ruling on October 16, confirming that the remaining 30 minutes had to be played to determine the winner.

The continuation was scheduled in Egypt, where Ampem Darkoa seized their second chance and secured the WAFU Zone B qualification spot.

The victory sends Ampem Darkoa to the CAF Women’s Champions League for the second time, having represented Ghana at the 2023 edition, where they finished fourth.

The Ghanaian champions will compete in Group B alongside defending champions AS FAR of Morocco, Kawempe Muslim Ladies of Uganda and USFAS Bamako of Mali.

The 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League is scheduled to take place in Egypt from November 1st to 15th, with Ampem Darkoa now preparing to compete against some of the continent’s leading women’s clubs.