Dutch Cup roundup: FC Dordrecht thrown out by amateurs, Sparta out after penalty shootout

Wednesday's slate of first-round KNVB Beker games saw another amateur team cause a major upset, while two Eredivisie teams were knocked out.

For the second consecutive evening, an amateur side caused a big cupset by eliminating a professional team - fourth-tier SC Genemuiden came from behind to knock out FC Dordrecht in a historic 3-2 win.

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Genemuiden started on top and came close to scoring a shock opener via Sander Egbers and centre-half Hadde Pleijsier, whose overhead kick just missed Tim Coremans' goal. Instead, it was Thijmen de Lange who tapped the ball into an empty net after an exemplary counter from the amateurs to open the scoring inside 10 minutes.

After several chances for the hosts, it were Dordrecht who scored instead via Beni Mpanzu. Similar to De Lange's goal, Dordrecht took the lead shortly after half-time, when Robin van Asten capped off a quick passing move with a tap-in.

But the amateurs of Genemuiden weren't done yet: after recovering the ball in midfield, Egbers fired it home at the near post, giving the hosts 25 minutes to find a fairytale winner. They only needed half, with Egbers bagging a brace after woeful defending from the second-tier visitors allowed a cross to bounce the striker's way. A stellar save from Hidde Streutker and a save by the woodwork was all Genemuiden needed in the final minutes to reach the second round for the second consecutive year.

PEC Zwolle became one of two Eredivisie teams to be knocked out on Wednesday after losing 2-1 at home to second-tier TOP Oss.

There seemed to be no trouble ahead for PEC when the hosts opened the scoring after 18 minutes, when TOP Oss midfielder Lars Mol headed a corner past his own goalkeeper.

15 minutes later, PEC Zwolle stopper Tom de Graaff became the hero with a sharp save to deny Oss a counter goal, but the roles reversed a minute later when Delano Vianello's corner beat De Graaff and bounced straight into the net.

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PEC star Younes Namli, starting for the first time since April, nearly gave his side the lead on the cusp of half-time with a rocket that smashed off the crossbar. Instead, Leonel Miguel's hoof landed in front of Indonesian international Mauresmo Hinoke, who beat a weak Simon Graves and rolled the ball into De Graaff's far corner to take the lead after 50 minutes.

PEC Zwolle pushed after Hinoke's goal, but an excellent Mike Havekotte kept them at bay, earning his side a famous 2-1 cup win.

Sparta Rotterdam were shown the door in the first round of the KNVB Beker after falling to fellow Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard on penalties.

Sparta took the lead inside 15 minutes, with in-form Milan Zonneveld easily heading in a sailing cross from Isaac Babadi. It took nearly an hour for Fortuna Sittard to reply, but they did so in marvellous fashion - Siebe Wylin launched a long cross into the box, where Kristoffer Peterson came crashing in and picked the ball out of the sky to surprise Filip Bednarek.

Fortuna turned it around five minutes later when Bednarek was caught way off his line, and Lequincio Zeefuik lobbed a long ball over the Polish stopper for the lead. Sparta equalised at the death, however, with Zonneveld heading in his second in the 90th minute.

Penalties were needed to determine a winner in Rotterdam, and Bednarek drew first blood by stopping Gani Buyukhan's spot-kick in the bottom corner. Bas Kuijpers fired Sparta into the lead, but was the last Spartan to find the net - Alwande Roaldsoy aimed a failed panenka right at the already sitting Matthijs Branderhorst and Marvin Young hit the crossbar.

Although Bednarek saved Syb van Ottele's penalty, fortune favoured Fortuna when Andre Kostic had to retake his scored penalty after a double touch. Upon the retake, Branderhorst came to the rescue again, saving the penalty to clinch a second-round ticket for Fortuna Sittard.

Other results

Elsewhere, Excelsior reached the second round following a comfortable 3-0 win over MVV Maastricht. Goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel recorded another assist, firing the ball to Irakli Yegoian, who tapped it past the near post for a 15th-minute opener. A reckless tackle from Sven Bouland earned Excelsior a penalty at the hour mark, which Yegoian converted through the middle. Aymen Sliti scored the 3-0 in the final minutes, firing home a loose ball from a corner.

Second-tier NAC Breda survived a quick scare from fifth-tier JOS Watergraafsmeer, overcoming a first-half equaliser to clinch a 3-1 win in Amsterdam. JOS shockingly dominated the opening phase but failed to capitalise and fell behind when goalkeeper Mathijs Swaneveld failed to clear a ball, instead putting it on a plate for Gabriel Misehouy. Jari Polm made the home fans explode in the 39th minute, scoring with a deflected effort, but the joy was short-lived after Paul Gladon put NAC ahead again on the cusp of half-time. Pepijn Reulen ended all hope for the amateurs, rolling the ball past new goalkeeper Magdiel Agyei-Adomako in the 73rd minute.

Former winners Vitesse reached the second round of the cup with a 2-0 win over fellow Keuken Kampioen Divisie side VVV-Venlo, courtesy of goals from Eduard Probst and Naoufal Bannis, who converted from the spot before half-time. Both teams finished the game with ten men after late red cards, with VVV's Mohammed Odriss sent off for a peculiar off-ball tackle and Vitesse's Chiel Olde Keizer shown a straight red for a headbutt.

In Katwijk, former cup darlings Quick Boys made light work of fourth-tier VV Eemdijk in a 4-0 win. Right-back Gregory Kuisch assisted Nick Broekhuizen twice in the first half before scoring the 3-0 himself in the 75th minute with a powerful effort into the far corner. Senna Westerveld made it 4-0 with seven minutes to go.

Eredivisie outfit sc Heerenveen left it rather late away at amateurs Excelsior Maassluis, but reached the second round with a 2-0 win. Dylan Vente and Jacob Trenskow, who assisted Vente's opener, finished it off for Heerenveen after Excelsior Maassluis kept the Frisian giants scoreless for over an hour.

Fourth-tier amateurs and former KNVB Beker semifinalists VVSB comfortably disposed of fellow Derde Divisie side EVV in a 4-0 victory. The hosts from Noordwijkerhout left nothing to chance, going up 3-0 before half-time, with Dylan Kardol, Thijs Timmermans, and Segun Owobowale dealing EVV the knockout blow early. Timo Wolters dealt the final blow 20 minutes before full-time.