Dortmund sack U23 coach, promote Mike Tullberg

Borussia Dortmund has released its Under-23 coach Jan Zimmermann with immediate effect. Instead Under-19 coach Mike Tullberg who had already signed a contract to take over the Under-23's from next season will take over the job ahead of time, say Borussia Dortmund on their website.

After three successive defeats which has left Borussia Dortmund's Under-23 side in the 16th position in 3.Bundesliga, coach Jan Zimmermann was sacked with immediate effect.

Danish coach Mike Tullberg will take over for the last two games of the season. The previous Dortmund Under-19 coach was originally only supposed to take over the Under-23 coaching position from the new season.

But due to the latest development at the club, the 39-year-old will already take over the reigns as from Friday evening in the direct duel in the fight for relegation against VfB Stuttgart II.

Tullberg is quite satisfied with his new job.

"I am very happy that I will remain part of BVB in the future and that we have agreed on an agreement for 2028. It makes me proud."

"I can fully identify with the club, and my family feels incredibly comfortable here in the region. Over the past few years, I have experienced many special moments as a coach at Borussia Dortmund."

"I am absolutely motivated to work successfully with our Uner-23 team from the new season and to promote the development of our talents in my new position", he says to the club's website.