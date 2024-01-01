Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Villa land Copenhagen prospect Amundsen-Day

Premier League giants Aston Villa have sealed the signing of 19-year-old defender Ethan Amundsen-Day.

The Norway international has signed from FC Copenhagen for a modest, undisclosed fee.

The teeanger is heading to his birth country, as he was born to an English father in Leeds.

Amundsen-Day will join the club’s youth setup, with Mark Harrison, Villa's academy manager, stating: “We are delighted that Ethan is joining us. 

“He is a player who has a great mentality and is technically very efficient.

“He will add more depth to our squads in preparation for the different competitions we will compete in at Under-21 level and we look forward to working with him over the next few seasons.”

