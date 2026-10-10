Djed Spence finally set to make Inter Milan debut against Parma this weekend

Inter Milan are set to welcome Djed Spence to the pitch for the first time after his summer move.

Spence completed his move from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan on August 15th, signing a contract until June 30th, 2031, in a £30M deal.

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Inter needed a new right-sided defender after Dumfries moved to Real Madrid, but Spence has not been able to feature for the Italian giants as of yet due toa lengthy rehabilitation process to recover from a reported physical issue.

The England star, who impressed at the World Cup, was a topic of interest for the media this week as Inter boss Cristian Chivu revealed that he is now okay to make his mark in the Serie A.

"Djed has been training with us for a week," Chivu said Friday. "He's been following the team's programme since Monday, without restrictions or any other issues, and he's completed five good training sessions.

"We mustn't forget his rehabilitation period and the holiday he had after the World Cup. He's been away from the pitch for two months.

"Now he's available and will be in the squad. We're delighted to have him back. We're finally seeing his smile again and getting to see his qualities."

Spence helped Tottenham win the Europa League in May 2025 and despite grabbing 0 goals and 0 assists last season, his defensive work rate and pace made him essential for England's World Cup side and a prime target for Inter who get to see his worth this weekend.

Interestingly, Inter signed English trio Djed Spence, John Stones, and Curtis Jones during the summer transfer window but the three are yet to play alongside eachother.