Iraola handed huge worry as Munoz misses training alongside Szoboszlai and Frimpong

Liverpool face Villarreal in the Champions League tonight and another injury concern has been revealed.

Liverpool will aim to maintain their perfect Champions League record on Tuesday, when Villarreal travel to Anfield on Tuesday night.

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The Reds enter the game following wins against LASK and Brentford on Saturday afternoon as confidence rises in Iraola's squad, who have had a mixed start to the campaign.

As per reports on Tuesday morning, Liverpool are already without Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong, who picked up issues during the Brentford victory, and now Victor Munoz only adds to those troubles as he misses training.

Rio Ngumoha is the most likely option to replace Munoz, but Iraola may hand Cody Gakpo a chance to shine in attack once again after he recovered from a slight knock on the sidelines.

“I am thinking of naming the best starting XI I can against Villarreal, but maybe it’s not the one you are thinking because some players are not fresh enough,” Iraola explained before the game, which could spell rotation amongst the Liverpool side.

How Liverpool could line up: Alisson; Gomez, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Nyoni; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Villarreal enter the clash after a goalless clash against Elche in La Liga, a result that left them 12th in the table with nine points from a possible 27.