Van Dijk sends strong message to his players ahead of Villarreal clash: We are not perfect

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has sent a bold message ahead of the Champions League clash with Villarreal.

Liverpool will look to maintain their perfect Champions League record as they welcome Villarreal to Anfield on Tuesday night following wins against LASK and Atletico Madrid.

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Saturday’s 2-1 win away at Brentford lifted them up to fifth in the table and the Reds will hope they can continue such momentum against the La Liga side in what will be another tough test.

Van Dijk should start in defence alongside his new partner Jeremy Jaquet, a duo who have proven to be formidable for Andoni Iraola so far. The towering Dutchman spoke before the game as he sent a message to his side and the fans via the match programme.

“Having done a lot of travelling in the last week, our next four games are all at home, and we need to use that to our advantage if we can.

“Anfield is always a special place to play, and especially on Champions League nights such as this. The atmosphere will be amazing, and hopefully we can give you all something to cheer and smile about.”

“We are not perfect, by any means, but we are all working extremely hard to become a team that is hard to beat, which sticks together and which can compete and get results on a consistent basis.

“That is what is expected of you when you play for Liverpool, and everyone inside the dressing room understands that, I can assure you.

“The quality and the potential is there within this group of players, for sure, and it is up to us now to deliver.”

These sides last met in the 2022 Champions League semi-final, when Liverpool followed a 2-0 first-leg win at Anfield with a 3-2 victory in Spain to progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Results for Liverpool Anfield have not been strong this season, with the club losing one, drawing two and winning two of their five outings at the stadium.