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Demichelis backs Scaloni amid questions over Argentina future

Demichelis backs Scaloni amid questions over Argentina future
Demichelis backs Scaloni amid questions over Argentina futurePATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Martin Demichelis has backed Lionel Scaloni to remain as Argentina national team head coach and oversee the squad’s next generation.

The RB Leipzig manager believes Scaloni has the experience and tactical ability to build another competitive cycle after eight years of success. 

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Under Scaloni, the South Americans won the Copa America and FIFA World Cup. 

Demichelis expressed confidence in his former teammate’s ability to refresh the squad while maintaining competitiveness during the transition to a new generation.

"We're very spoiled, because these last eight years have been incredibly successful," Demichelis said.

"I hope the Gringo (Lionel Scaloni) stays. I hope he feels that energy and the desire to continue. Because with his humility, he's going to build a competitive team, I have no doubt."

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Copa AméricaMartin DemichelisLionel ScaloniArgentina

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