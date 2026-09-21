Murphy says Tuchel "very fortunate" to be England boss: He's not going to get sacked!

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has suggested that manager Thomas Tuchel is lucky to still have his job.

England's third-placed finish in the US was the nation's best performance at the World Cup since 1966, but Tuchel’s side were simply not good enough as they collapsed against Argentina.

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After beating France 6–4 for third place, Tuchel praised the team's “heart and character and mentality” as they gave a performance that many believe was needed against Argentina.

Now, heading into the Nations League, Murphy has spoken to Snabbare about how the German coach may be lucky to still have his position after failing to reach the World Cup final.

"I think these games are important. Tuchel is facing a lot of questions from fans asking why he did the opposite of what he said he'd do, why we became cautious and defensive, taking forward players off to sit back, and doing it again after conceding without pushing back out.

"Performances against high-level teams are always the benchmark. If we're playing Andorra rather than Spain, nobody cares because we know we're going to win.

"But the Spain game will be an indicator for fans of how we're going to set up against top teams. Ultimately, it doesn't seem to matter that much to the FA because they've stuck with him.

"We're going to qualify for the Euros, so does it matter in terms of his tenure? Realistically, he could lose to Spain and Croatia and he's not going to get sacked.

"He's not going to get sacked, so in that respect it doesn't matter. But from an England fan's perspective, they want to see a reaction and see a team play the way he promised. He's very fortunate to still be in the job because we went out of the tournament with a whimper."

Tuchel told England fans “we will keep on pushing" after the summer tournament and now his side must go up against World Cup winners Spain at Wembley before travelling to take on the Czech Republic three days later.